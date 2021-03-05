People walk over the bridge displaying the latest stock market figures in financial district of Shanghai. Photo: EPA-EFE People walk over the bridge displaying the latest stock market figures in financial district of Shanghai. Photo: EPA-EFE
People walk over the bridge displaying the latest stock market figures in financial district of Shanghai. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hang Seng Index
Business /  Markets

Hong Kong stocks slide as Fed takes no measures to tame bond yields, China offers mixed bag of plans to support growth

  • Stocks extend losses this week in line with a global sell-off, as the Federal Reserve stops short of measures to tame rising bond yields
  • China kicks off ‘Two Sessions’ meeting in Beijing with a mixed bag of targeted stimulus and caution on property market

Topic |   Hang Seng Index
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 11:03am, 5 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
People walk over the bridge displaying the latest stock market figures in financial district of Shanghai. Photo: EPA-EFE People walk over the bridge displaying the latest stock market figures in financial district of Shanghai. Photo: EPA-EFE
People walk over the bridge displaying the latest stock market figures in financial district of Shanghai. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE