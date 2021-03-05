People walk over the bridge displaying the latest stock market figures in financial district of Shanghai. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong stocks slide as Fed takes no measures to tame bond yields, China offers mixed bag of plans to support growth
- Stocks extend losses this week in line with a global sell-off, as the Federal Reserve stops short of measures to tame rising bond yields
- China kicks off ‘Two Sessions’ meeting in Beijing with a mixed bag of targeted stimulus and caution on property market
Topic | Hang Seng Index
People walk over the bridge displaying the latest stock market figures in financial district of Shanghai. Photo: EPA-EFE