Stock traders look to China’s ‘two sessions’ for drivers as political meeting begins under cloud of ‘bubble’ warning

  • The Hang Seng Index has weakened on the run-up to and during the past four ‘two sessions’ meetings, and this week has been choppy at best
  • China cannot afford a sudden tightening of monetary policy, because the private sector has not fully recovered yet, according to China Renaissance

The fourth session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) opens at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 5, 2021. Photo: Xinhua
