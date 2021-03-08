Pedestrians wearing protective masks ride on an escalator in Pudong's Lujiazui Financial District in Shanghai. Pockets of markets in mainland China and Hong Kong are in a technical bear market. Photo: Bloomberg Pedestrians wearing protective masks ride on an escalator in Pudong's Lujiazui Financial District in Shanghai. Pockets of markets in mainland China and Hong Kong are in a technical bear market. Photo: Bloomberg
Stock bears grip China markets as slump in liquor, tech stocks show Tesla, bond traders are not alone in their pain

  • Benchmark index members in Shanghai, Shenzhen and Hong Kong have lost US$1.2 trillion of market value in sell-off from this year’s highest points
  • Hang Seng Tech Index has dropped 21 per cent, putting tech bellwethers in a bear market, while its Shenzhen peer, the ChiNext, tumbled 17 per cent

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 7:00am, 8 Mar, 2021

