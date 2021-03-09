An investor monitors shares prices in front of an electronic board displaying stock prices and the Shanghai Composite index at a brokerage house in Beijing. Photo: AP
Hong Kong, China stocks fluctuate as funds look to buy the dip amid valuation angst, bond market scare
- Shanghai Composite Index slips for a fourth day, losing 0.2 per cent in longest pullback since mid-November
- Hang Seng Index rises 1.4 per cent, reversing from losses of as much as 0.8 per cent
