A roadside financial data screen in shows stock prices in Tokyo. Markets in China and Hong Kong post early gains after a rally in US tech stocks. Photo: Kyodo A roadside financial data screen in shows stock prices in Tokyo. Markets in China and Hong Kong post early gains after a rally in US tech stocks. Photo: Kyodo
A roadside financial data screen in shows stock prices in Tokyo. Markets in China and Hong Kong post early gains after a rally in US tech stocks. Photo: Kyodo
Hang Seng Index
Business /  Markets

Hong Kong, China stocks rebound from US$1.4 trillion sell-off with market pessimism near depth of pandemic scare

  • Key stock benchmarks in Shanghai, Shenzhen and Hong Kong markets advance after overnight rally in US tech stocks as risk appetite rebounds
  • A sell-off over the past four days has pushed technical oversold reading close to the depth of Covid-19 pandemic sell-off about a year ago

Topic |   Hang Seng Index
Martin Choi
Martin Choi

Updated: 10:37am, 10 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A roadside financial data screen in shows stock prices in Tokyo. Markets in China and Hong Kong post early gains after a rally in US tech stocks. Photo: Kyodo A roadside financial data screen in shows stock prices in Tokyo. Markets in China and Hong Kong post early gains after a rally in US tech stocks. Photo: Kyodo
A roadside financial data screen in shows stock prices in Tokyo. Markets in China and Hong Kong post early gains after a rally in US tech stocks. Photo: Kyodo
READ FULL ARTICLE