Correction in China’s stock market is good news for fans of cyclical stocks, BCA Research says
- The Shanghai and Shenzhen markets have lost a combined US$1.35 trillion in value from its peak of US$11.5 trillion
- China’s market correction should be seen as a welcome adjustment as it helped shave valuation excesses and create a base for another rally, says BCA Research
