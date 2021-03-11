People walk over a bridge displaying stock prices in Shanghai’s financial district. Photo: EPA-EFE People walk over a bridge displaying stock prices in Shanghai’s financial district. Photo: EPA-EFE
Correction in China’s stock market is good news for fans of cyclical stocks, BCA Research says

  • The Shanghai and Shenzhen markets have lost a combined US$1.35 trillion in value from its peak of US$11.5 trillion
  • China’s market correction should be seen as a welcome adjustment as it helped shave valuation excesses and create a base for another rally, says BCA Research

Martin Choi
Martin Choi

Updated: 9:20am, 11 Mar, 2021

