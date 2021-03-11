Buildings and pedestrians reflected on an electronic stock board outside a securities firm in Tokyo. Photo: Bloomberg
China, Hong Kong stock rebound gains traction as US inflation data, lower bond yields calm markets
- Hang Seng Index climbs 1.6 per cent, on track for third straight day of rebound from a five-week low
- Benchmarks in Shanghai and Shenzhen bourses log strong early gains after a US$1.4 trillion sell-off in recent week
Topic | Hang Seng Index
