An investor taking a breather as a rally Asian markets bypasses Hong Kong stocks amid concerns about mega-stimulus risks. Photo: Reuters
Hang Seng Index
Hong Kong stock rebound halted as China flags financial risks from US stimulus ‘beast’

  • The Hang Seng Index drops 0.3 per cent, stopping a three-day rally while benchmarks in mainland markets fluctuate near two-month high
  • China is concerned about impact and fallout from US$1.9 trillion stimulus after raising bubble warning earlier this month

Martin Choi
Updated: 1:19pm, 12 Mar, 2021

