An investor taking a breather as a rally Asian markets bypasses Hong Kong stocks amid concerns about mega-stimulus risks. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong stock rebound halted as China flags financial risks from US stimulus ‘beast’
- The Hang Seng Index drops 0.3 per cent, stopping a three-day rally while benchmarks in mainland markets fluctuate near two-month high
- China is concerned about impact and fallout from US$1.9 trillion stimulus after raising bubble warning earlier this month
