Two ox statues at the Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong stocks fluctuate as Xiaomi teases investors with ‘BIG NEWS,’ traders weigh inflation, rate outlook
- Hang Seng Index rises 0.2 per cent after falling 0.7 per cent in early trading, while markets in the region were mixed with Japanese stocks under pressure
- Xiaomi gains after teasing investors with ‘BIG NEWS’ posting on Weibo platform, only to disappoint with just a new product launch
Topic | Stocks
Two ox statues at the Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Xinhua