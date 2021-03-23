A screen shows a message marking the secondary listing of Baidu in Hong Kong on March 23. The stock flops with less than 1 per cent debut premium. Photo: Bloomberg A screen shows a message marking the secondary listing of Baidu in Hong Kong on March 23. The stock flops with less than 1 per cent debut premium. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong stocks slide, Baidu flops, Smoore crashes as markets turn defensive on China regulatory and sanctions risks

  • Benchmarks in Hong Kong and mainland bourses decline after China and Western nations fight over Xinjiang issues
  • Baidu opens with an underwhelming 0.8 per cent debut premium, while Smoore crashes after RLX, on signs of tightening tobacco industry regulations

Martin Choi
Updated: 1:09pm, 23 Mar, 2021

