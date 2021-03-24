A pedestrian walks along an elevated walkway and an electronic stock tickers in Lujiazui Financial District in Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong stocks extend slide on weak earnings reports, China markets skid to December low amid flight to safety
- Hang Seng Index heads for a fourth day of losses, the longest losing streak since January, as Geely Auto and Kuaishou slide on weak earnings report cards
- Rising Covid-19 cases have prompted Germany to extend its lockdown through Easter, stoking worries global economic recovery would be derailed
