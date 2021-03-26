The Singapore lender DBS says the recent decline in Hong Kong stocks is likely to be a short-term blip. Photo: Getty Images
Market sell-off overdone says DBS, expects Hang Seng Index to hit record high in 12 months’ time
- The Singapore-based lender predicts the Hang Seng Index could reach the 33,400 level by next March
- The bank’s bullish view takes into consideration prospects of a post-Covid-19 economic recovery as well as continued southbound fund inflows into Hong Kong
