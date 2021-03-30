People walk past an Adidas sportswear store in Hong Kong on March 27, 2021. Chinese textile producers are profiting amid a boycott of foreign brands. Photo: AP
Hong Kong stocks advance for third day as city eases travel restrictions, investors focus on recovery hopes
- Xiaomi gains as smartphone maker unveils new line-up of 5G phones alluded in its BIG NEWS teaser last week
- Chinese textile producers are profiting from a boycott of foreign brands amid a controversy surrounding cotton produced in Xinjiang
