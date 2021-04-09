A man walks past a bank’s electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange near Central on March 24. Photo: AP A man walks past a bank’s electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange near Central on March 24. Photo: AP
A man walks past a bank’s electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange near Central on March 24. Photo: AP
A-shares
Business /  Markets

Hong Kong stocks head for losing week as strong China data reignites monetary tightening concerns

  • Hang Seng Index slips 0.7 per cent as liquidity-sensitive technology companies like WuXi Biologics drag the market benchmark lower
  • China’s producer prices rose 4.4 per cent in March from a year earlier, the biggest increase since July 2018 and beating market consensus

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 12:39pm, 9 Apr, 2021

