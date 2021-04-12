A screen shows a message marking the listing of Baidu in Hong Kong on March 23. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong stocks risk inertia as doubts impede Tencent, Alibaba price targets after US$310 billion surrender from peak
- Hang Seng Index has trailed the S&P 500 Index by 4.5 percentage points this year, 32 points over 12 months and 62 points over a five-year time frame
- Tencent is trading at 21 per cent below analysts’ price target, near a record gap, while the discount on Alibaba stock is also near a record 33 per cent gap
Topic | Hong Kong stock market
A screen shows a message marking the listing of Baidu in Hong Kong on March 23. Photo: Bloomberg