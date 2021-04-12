A visitor wearing a face mask walks past a Tencent logo at the China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing last September. Photo: AP
Hang Seng Index approaches two-week low as tech extends slide on regulatory risks while Alibaba mitigates market losses
- Alibaba jumps 7.2 per cent to HK$233.60 in Hong Kong, set for the biggest advance since an 8.5 per cent surge on January 20
- Tech stock barometer declines 1.6 per cent as analysts see business risks from China’s short regulatory leash
