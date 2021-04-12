An employee exits the Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. headquarters in Hangzhou in January 2021. Photo: Bloomberg An employee exits the Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. headquarters in Hangzhou in January 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
An employee exits the Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. headquarters in Hangzhou in January 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Alibaba
Business /  Markets

Alibaba investors collect US$39.6 billion in stock’s best rally since January as antitrust penalty removes gloom

  • Shares of Chinese e-commerce leader rose 6.5 per cent in Hong Kong, adding US$39.6 billion to its market capitalisation
  • Before Monday, stock had lost US$230 billion in value since November 3 when authorities abruptly suspended Ant Group IPO in a warning shot to industry

Topic |   Alibaba
Martin Choi
Martin Choi

Updated: 5:43pm, 12 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
An employee exits the Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. headquarters in Hangzhou in January 2021. Photo: Bloomberg An employee exits the Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. headquarters in Hangzhou in January 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
An employee exits the Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. headquarters in Hangzhou in January 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE