An employee exits the Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. headquarters in Hangzhou in January 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Alibaba investors collect US$39.6 billion in stock’s best rally since January as antitrust penalty removes gloom
- Shares of Chinese e-commerce leader rose 6.5 per cent in Hong Kong, adding US$39.6 billion to its market capitalisation
- Before Monday, stock had lost US$230 billion in value since November 3 when authorities abruptly suspended Ant Group IPO in a warning shot to industry
