An electronic board displays stock figures outside the Hong Kong stock exchange in Central. Photo: EPA-EFE An electronic board displays stock figures outside the Hong Kong stock exchange in Central. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong stocks rebound as city eases more measures to repair economy, Alibaba extends rally

  • Hang Seng Index rises 1 per cent at local noon break as Alibaba advances for a second day after record antitrust penalty
  • Hong Kong has made progress on a ‘travel bubble’ with Singapore, while pre-tested visitors from China would be allowed to enter city without quarantine

Martin Choi
Updated: 12:55pm, 13 Apr, 2021

