A man wearing a mask walks by the Shanghai Stock Exchange building at the Pudong financial district in February 2020. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong stocks advance as Chinese tech leaders recoup losses amid antitrust concerns
- Hang Seng Index rises 1.5 per cent in early trading as Meituan and JD.com recover from late Tuesday sell-off
- Chinese antitrust regulators summoned 34 tech leaders on Tuesday for a lecture on compliance after imposing record fine on Alibaba Group Holding
Topic | Hang Seng Index
