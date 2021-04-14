A man wearing a mask walks by the Shanghai Stock Exchange building at the Pudong financial district in February 2020. Photo: Reuters A man wearing a mask walks by the Shanghai Stock Exchange building at the Pudong financial district in February 2020. Photo: Reuters
Hang Seng Index
Business /  Markets

Hong Kong stocks advance as Chinese tech leaders recoup losses amid antitrust concerns

  • Hang Seng Index rises 1.5 per cent in early trading as Meituan and JD.com recover from late Tuesday sell-off
  • Chinese antitrust regulators summoned 34 tech leaders on Tuesday for a lecture on compliance after imposing record fine on Alibaba Group Holding

Martin Choi
Updated: 10:35am, 14 Apr, 2021

