Chairman of Bright Smart Securities Peter Yip Mow-lum photographed in Central in June 2020. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong stockbroker says tax cuts can lift Hang Seng Index by 10 per cent, sees upside in Alibaba stock
- Bright Smart Securities’ founder Peter Yip urges Hong Kong to lower income taxes to lure talent, capital to strengthen economic recovery
- Stockbroker, who personally owns ‘a lot of Alibaba’ shares, sees upside after record antitrust penalty
Topic | China technology
