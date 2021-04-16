The growth in China’s GDP was just below expectations in a median survey of Bloomberg analysts, which had forecast 18.5 per cent growth between January and March. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong and China markets edge up as investors weigh record quarterly growth in China GDP
- Hang Seng Index edges up less than 0.1 per cent at the midday break, after declining by as much as 0.3 per cent earlier
- China’s economy grew 18.3 per cent in the first quarter of 2021: National Bureau of Statistics
Topic | Hong Kong stock market
