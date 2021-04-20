People walk past a bank’s electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index near Central in Hong Kong. Photo: AP
Hang Seng Index holds near four-week high with Alibaba under pressure while Meituan advances
- Stocks are little changed in early trading after losing as much as 1 per cent as Alibaba weighs on trading sentiment while Meituan advances
- President Xi Jinping stressed the need to further develop technology and improve healthcare cooperation with other nations in his keynote address at a four-day Boao forum in Hainan
