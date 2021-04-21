epa09107160 A screen displays the AEX index on the Amsterdam stock exchange in The Netherlands, 30 March 2021. The AEX closed above 700 points for the first time since September 2000, and the Dutch stock market indicator approached its highest closing level ever. EPA-EFE/EVERT ELZINGA
Hong Kong stocks set for biggest drop in a month as Anta discounted placement, rising Covid-19 cases roil markets
- Hang Seng Index drops 1.9 per cent in early trading on Wednesday , led by Anta Sports Products after a stake sale by major shareholder
- Rising cases of Covid-19 are also troubling markets in the region, hitting travel, tourism and casino stocks
Topic | China stock market
epa09107160 A screen displays the AEX index on the Amsterdam stock exchange in The Netherlands, 30 March 2021. The AEX closed above 700 points for the first time since September 2000, and the Dutch stock market indicator approached its highest closing level ever. EPA-EFE/EVERT ELZINGA