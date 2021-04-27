Food delivery couriers for Meituan during a morning briefing in Beijing. Photo: Bloomberg
Meituan shares reverse losses as investors expect limited impact from China’s antitrust investigation
- Meituan, the fifth-largest stock by weighting on the benchmark Hang Seng Index, rose as much as 3.1 per cent to HK$314.40 on Tuesday morning
- The State Administration for Market Regulation is investigating whether Meituan forced merchants to pick its platform as their exclusive distribution channel
