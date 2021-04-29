Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s news conference seen on television on a New York trading floor after a recent policy meeting. Photo: Reuters Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s news conference seen on television on a New York trading floor after a recent policy meeting. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong, mainland China stocks advance on Fed economic assessment as Apple to Samsung buoy profit outlook

  • Fed keeps key interest rate near zero and pledges to steady monthly bond purchases to support the US economy
  • Quarterly sales from Apple, Facebook lift sentiment on tech sector while Samsung earnings exceed consensus

Martin Choi
Martin Choi

Updated: 1:01pm, 29 Apr, 2021

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s news conference seen on television on a New York trading floor after a recent policy meeting. Photo: Reuters
