Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s news conference seen on television on a New York trading floor after a recent policy meeting. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong, mainland China stocks advance on Fed economic assessment as Apple to Samsung buoy profit outlook
- Fed keeps key interest rate near zero and pledges to steady monthly bond purchases to support the US economy
- Quarterly sales from Apple, Facebook lift sentiment on tech sector while Samsung earnings exceed consensus
