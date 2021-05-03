A sign indicating digital yuan, also referred to as e-renminbi, is pictured on a vending machine at a subway station in Shanghai on April 21. Photo: Reuters A sign indicating digital yuan, also referred to as e-renminbi, is pictured on a vending machine at a subway station in Shanghai on April 21. Photo: Reuters
China’s digital currency injects life into IT, bank stocks as Deutsche Bank sees possible pain for cryptocurrencies

  • Banks, infotech service providers to benefit as China expands its experiment with Digital Currency Electronic Payment
  • CBDCs and the revolution in money transfer systems may come at the expense of some private-sector cryptocurrencies, Deutsche Bank says

Martin Choi
Updated: 7:51am, 3 May, 2021

