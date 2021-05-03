People walk past an electronic display showing the Hang Seng Index in the Central district of Hong Kong on February 26. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong stocks extend losses as Ping An Insurance slides on Founder rescue plan as China markets shut for holiday
- Hang Seng Index drops 1.5 per cent in early trading, adding to its biggest drop in a month on Friday
- Ping An slides as the Chinese insurer joins a consortium in a financial restructuring to rescue troubled Founder Group
Topic | Hang Seng Index
