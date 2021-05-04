A man wearing a face mask walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index on April 13 near Central, Hong Kong. Photo: AP
Hong Kong stocks snap back-to-back losses as signs of economic recovery fuel risk appetite
- Hang Seng Index gains on the back of official report showing the city’s economy is mending from its worst recession on record
- Mainland China markets remain shut through Wednesday for Labour Day break
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
