People walk past a bank's electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange on March 24. Oil rallies, fuelling stock gains on economy reopening hopes. Photo: AP
Hong Kong stocks climb as oil rally aids CNOOC, PetroChina while tech stocks wobble
- Oil prices have risen 13 per cent over the past month on lower stockpiles, economy reopening hopes
- Tech stocks follow US peers lower following confusion over remarks on US interest rates outlook
Topic | Hong Kong stock market
