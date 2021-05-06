The Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Connect Hall in Central. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC led gainers among blue chips in Hong Kong on Thursday morning. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong stocks rise as mainland Chinese investors return from Labour Day break, Budweiser is lifted by upbeat earnings
- The Hang Seng rises 0.9 per cent in early trading
- Vaccine stocks plunge after Biden administration says it will back a proposal to waive intellectual property protections for Covid-19 jabs
Topic | Stocks
