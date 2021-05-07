Traders at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on March 18, 2020. Photo: Xinhua. Traders at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on March 18, 2020. Photo: Xinhua.
There’s no room in the Ark ETF for technology’s sinking stocks amid industry’s sell-off

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF has bled about US$785 million in outflows over the past six days, according to data compiled by Bloomberg
  • Drops in the likes of Twilio, Zoom Video Communications and Roku dragged down the ETF

Topic |   US-listed Chinese stocks
Bloomberg
Updated: 1:54pm, 7 May, 2021

