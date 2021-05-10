US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks to reporters at the White House on Friday, after the April jobs report was released earlier in the day. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong stocks buck regional gains as traders shift focus to upcoming China inflation data
- Hong Kong stocks reverse gains as investors await China inflation data, which may show accelerating gains in factory-gate prices in April
- Most Asian markets rose except Taiwan following rally that powered the S&P 500 index to a record
Topic | Hong Kong stock market
