Stocks slide from New York to key Asia-Pacific markets on inflation worries. A deepening sell-of in Meituan also pummelled stocks in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong stocks sink by most in two months as Meituan sell-off, inflation menace unnerved traders
- Surging global commodity prices and China factory prices heighten concerns about policy tightening
- Meituan slips about 8 per cent, erasing more than 22 per cent or US$49 billion in wealth over 10 straight days
Topic | Hong Kong stock market
Stocks slide from New York to key Asia-Pacific markets on inflation worries. A deepening sell-of in Meituan also pummelled stocks in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP