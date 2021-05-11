Iron ore being transported in Qingdao port, in Shandong province. China imported a record 1.17 billion tons of iron ore last year. Photo: AFP
China’s commodity exchanges move to cool iron ore, steel prices as supply squeeze fuels global rally
- Efforts to temper gains in prices of iron ore, steel futures have so far failed to restrain a rally to new highs
- China is the world’s biggest importer of iron ore and producer of steel, according to official data
Topic | Commodities
Iron ore being transported in Qingdao port, in Shandong province. China imported a record 1.17 billion tons of iron ore last year. Photo: AFP