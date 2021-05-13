Faster inflation in the US is roiling markets as stocks slide from Hong Kong to Australia and Japan in tandem with the steepest drop in US equities since February. Photo: AP
Hong Kong stocks slide to seven-week low as faster US inflation heightens taper tantrum, slams Asian markets
- Hang Seng Index reaches the lowest point since March 25 as inflation rears its ugly head in the US and roils regional markets
- Aggregate financing in China moderated in April by more than economists predicted, signaling tightening liquidity
Topic | Hong Kong stock market
Faster inflation in the US is roiling markets as stocks slide from Hong Kong to Australia and Japan in tandem with the steepest drop in US equities since February. Photo: AP