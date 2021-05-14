Stock prices are pictured on a screen at a securities company in Beijing in August 2019. Photo: AFP Stock prices are pictured on a screen at a securities company in Beijing in August 2019. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong stocks rebound from four-month low on strong US job report as Alibaba drags Big Tech index to November low

  • Hang Seng Index pares weekly loss as US job report tempers concerns of inflation outlook
  • Alibaba slips after first quarterly loss since 2012, dragging tech stocks to the lowest level in six months

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 10:49am, 14 May, 2021

