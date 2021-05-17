A view of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) office building on Beijing’s Financial Street. Photo: Simon Song
China’s market regulator starts investigation into stock price manipulation amid fund complaints
- Manipulating the market seriously infringes upon the legitimate interests of investors and disrupts market order, the CSRC says in statement
- Ye Fei, a private equity fund manager, took to Weibo earlier this month alleging ‘valuation management’ scheme in stock prices
