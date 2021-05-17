A view of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) office building on Beijing’s Financial Street. Photo: Simon Song A view of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) office building on Beijing’s Financial Street. Photo: Simon Song
A view of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) office building on Beijing’s Financial Street. Photo: Simon Song
Regulation
Business /  Markets

China’s market regulator starts investigation into stock price manipulation amid fund complaints

  • Manipulating the market seriously infringes upon the legitimate interests of investors and disrupts market order, the CSRC says in statement
  • Ye Fei, a private equity fund manager, took to Weibo earlier this month alleging ‘valuation management’ scheme in stock prices

Topic |   Regulation
Martin Choi
Martin Choi

Updated: 4:03pm, 17 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A view of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) office building on Beijing’s Financial Street. Photo: Simon Song A view of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) office building on Beijing’s Financial Street. Photo: Simon Song
A view of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) office building on Beijing’s Financial Street. Photo: Simon Song
READ FULL ARTICLE