Stock prices at the Exchange Square complex in Hong Kong on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong’s index rises for the third day on hope that reopening of Shenzhen border would extend lifeline to local economy
- The Hang Seng Index advanced by as much as 1.5 per cent to 28,617.34, the highest intraday high in six trading days
- As many as 49 stocks in the benchmark advanced, led by large Chinese companies such as China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation and China Mobile Limited, with six declines led by CK Asset Holdings the property developer
Topic | Hang Seng Index
Stock prices at the Exchange Square complex in Hong Kong on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg