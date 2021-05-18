The entrance to the China's Securities Regulatory Commission in Beijing on 24/12/2014. Photo: Getty Images
Sofa exporter Zoy, named in pump-and-dump scam, exposes underbelly of China’s US$11 trillion stock market
- Zoy Home Furnishing was named on May 16 by the securities regulator as the subject of an investigation into pump-and-dump price manipulation based on a whistle-blower’s report
- The scam came to light when hedge fund manager Ye Fei wrote that he had been owed 50,000 yuan in fees promised by Zoy for helping to prop up the stock’s prices
Topic | A-shares
The entrance to the China's Securities Regulatory Commission in Beijing on 24/12/2014. Photo: Getty Images