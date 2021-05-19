A man walks by an electronic board displaying stock prices at a brokerage house in Beijing in January 2019. Photo: AP
China stocks drop from 11-week high on commodity retreat, crackdown on pump-and-dump concerns
- Biden’s administration delays a China investment ban to June 11 on trading in a blacklist of companies with alleged ties to military
- Onshore markets wobble as regulators probe into pump-and-dump manipulation in several stocks
Topic | Hang Seng Index
