A man walks by an electronic board displaying stock prices at a brokerage house in Beijing in January 2019. Photo: AP
China stocks drop from 11-week high on commodity retreat, crackdown on pump-and-dump concerns

  • Biden’s administration delays a China investment ban to June 11 on trading in a blacklist of companies with alleged ties to military
  • Onshore markets wobble as regulators probe into pump-and-dump manipulation in several stocks

Iris Ouyang
Updated: 12:29pm, 19 May, 2021

