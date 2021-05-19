A jewellery shop in Hong Kong. Gold futures were little changed in New York on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg A jewellery shop in Hong Kong. Gold futures were little changed in New York on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
A jewellery shop in Hong Kong. Gold futures were little changed in New York on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Gold’s best quarterly performance in a year is no guarantee that run-up will continue, analysts say

  • Analysts at Ping An Securities and Hua An Futures question the sustainability of a run-up on gold after 9 per cent advance over quarter
  • Upbeat outlook for global recovery amid vaccinations is set to undermine demand for bullion, analyst says

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 5:30pm, 19 May, 2021

