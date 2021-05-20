Models pose for a photo during Meitu IPO news conference in Hong Kong on December 2, 2016. Photo: Reuters Models pose for a photo during Meitu IPO news conference in Hong Kong on December 2, 2016. Photo: Reuters
Models pose for a photo during Meitu IPO news conference in Hong Kong on December 2, 2016. Photo: Reuters
Meitu leads declines among Chinese stocks that took wrong-way bets on bitcoin after global sell-off of digital tokens

  • Meitu has lost 18 per cent in market value, mirroring the 21 per cent slide in Tesla stock amid bitcoin’s wild swings
  • A gauge tracking 50 stocks linked to digital currencies sinks 1.6 per cent on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 3:16pm, 20 May, 2021

