Fosun Pharma stock upgraded, other Chinese vaccine producers to profit from inoculation drive, analysts say

  • An index of vaccine makers in mainland China has risen 6.6 per cent this year, outpacing the CSI 300 Index’s 1 per cent gain
  • Valuations and patent waivers are among key challenges to bullish profit outlook, analysts say

Martin Choi
Updated: 7:37am, 24 May, 2021

People register information as they prepare to receive the Anhui Zhifei Longcom Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine in Fuyang in eastern Anhui province on May 13. Photo: AFP
