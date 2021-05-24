People walk past a bank's electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index near Central, Hong Kong on April 26. Photo: AP People walk past a bank's electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index near Central, Hong Kong on April 26. Photo: AP
People walk past a bank's electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index near Central, Hong Kong on April 26. Photo: AP
Tencent, AIA drag Hong Kong stocks lower on index rebalancing as BYD and two new members surge

  • Quarterly rebalancing to reduce the weighting of AIA, Tencent and HSBC under a new 8 per cent cap on each stock, while three joiners surge
  • HKEX drops as Aguzin takes over as CEO and highest-paid regulator with at least US$13.67 million pay package

Topic |   Hang Seng Index
Martin Choi
Updated: 10:48am, 24 May, 2021

