A man watches a large electronic screen showing the latest stock market data in Shanghai on May 10. Photo: EPA-EFE A man watches a large electronic screen showing the latest stock market data in Shanghai on May 10. Photo: EPA-EFE
A man watches a large electronic screen showing the latest stock market data in Shanghai on May 10. Photo: EPA-EFE
Business /  Markets

China’s stock benchmark may climb 14 per cent to scale 2015 high as inflation, policy risks ease, Guotai Junan predicts

  • Shanghai Composite Index may climb to 4,000 points, a level not seen since the market meltdown in 2015, Guotai Junan says in May 23 report
  • East Money Information, Bank of Jiangsu and Beijing Oriental are among its top picks on potential market re-rating

Topic |   Shanghai Stock Index
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 3:46pm, 24 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A man watches a large electronic screen showing the latest stock market data in Shanghai on May 10. Photo: EPA-EFE A man watches a large electronic screen showing the latest stock market data in Shanghai on May 10. Photo: EPA-EFE
A man watches a large electronic screen showing the latest stock market data in Shanghai on May 10. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE