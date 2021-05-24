A man watches a large electronic screen showing the latest stock market data in Shanghai on May 10. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s stock benchmark may climb 14 per cent to scale 2015 high as inflation, policy risks ease, Guotai Junan predicts
- Shanghai Composite Index may climb to 4,000 points, a level not seen since the market meltdown in 2015, Guotai Junan says in May 23 report
- East Money Information, Bank of Jiangsu and Beijing Oriental are among its top picks on potential market re-rating
Topic | Shanghai Stock Index
