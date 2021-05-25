Staff raising the Hong Kong flag outside the Exchange Square, Central in April 2020. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong stocks advance as Xiaomi returns to FTSE Russell indexes while Fed allays inflation concerns
- Xiaomi rises to highest in three months as FTSE Russell reinstates stock following a US court decision
- Stocks in Asia-Pacific region also advance as Fed speakers go dovish yet again, pledging to keep accommodative policies
Topic | Hong Kong stock market
Staff raising the Hong Kong flag outside the Exchange Square, Central in April 2020. Photo: K.Y. Cheng