Chinese tutoring platform New Oriental slides to record low after Xi call for tougher rules leads to sell-off in sector stocks

  • The stock sank by as much as 15 per cent to HK$70.80 in Tuesday intraday trading, extending a 7.3 per cent decline it recorded a day earlier
  • New rules limit after-school teaching and students’ homework time, which could prompt parents to cut their children’s tuition, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst says

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 4:37pm, 25 May, 2021

A New Oriental advertisement in Shanghai. The two-day rout has erased US$1.5 billion from its market capitalisation. Photo: Shutterstock
