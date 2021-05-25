A New Oriental advertisement in Shanghai. The two-day rout has erased US$1.5 billion from its market capitalisation. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese tutoring platform New Oriental slides to record low after Xi call for tougher rules leads to sell-off in sector stocks
- The stock sank by as much as 15 per cent to HK$70.80 in Tuesday intraday trading, extending a 7.3 per cent decline it recorded a day earlier
- New rules limit after-school teaching and students’ homework time, which could prompt parents to cut their children’s tuition, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst says
