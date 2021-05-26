Investors monitor stock prices at a securities company in Shanghai on September 25, 2018. Photo: AFP Investors monitor stock prices at a securities company in Shanghai on September 25, 2018. Photo: AFP
Investors monitor stock prices at a securities company in Shanghai on September 25, 2018. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong stocks approach one-month high as CICC predicts China to ease fiscal tightening

  • China may start easing fiscal tightening over the next two months following sequential slowdown in growth last quarter, CICC says in report
  • Hotpot chain Haidilao leads gainers as Morgan Stanley upgrades stock with HK$55 price target

Martin Choi
Martin Choi

Updated: 1:18pm, 26 May, 2021

