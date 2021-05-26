Some of China’s biggest brokerages are calling for an easing of policy, awakening the stock market from a three-month slumber. Foreign funds responded with a record amount of purchases, after staying clear of the risk of policy tightening since the start of the year.

Net buying of Chinese onshore stocks amounted to 21.7 billion yuan (US$3.4 billion) through the Connect scheme with Hong Kong on Tuesday, according to exchange data. That is the biggest rush since the cross-border channel was introduced in 2014.

Offshore funds bought another 6.1 billion yuan of Chinese stocks as of noon local time on Wednesday, bringing the tally so far this year to almost 190 billion yuan, according to Bloomberg data. The Shanghai Composite rose 0.3 per cent to 3,593.36 in Wednesday trading, adding to a 2.4 per cent jump on Tuesday to the highest level in three months.

“Investors should be looking for opportunities to jump onto the boat,” said Zeng Wanping, an analyst at China Galaxy Securities. “There’s no systemic risk currently, but it still remains to be seen if this will turn into a raging bull market.”

