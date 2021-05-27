Gensler wants to bring the kind of protections to cryptocurrency exchanges that a stock investor would get on the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq platforms. Photo: Reuters
SEC chief Gary Gensler hints that more scrutiny lies ahead for cryptocurrencies, SPACs
- Gensler tells lawmakers that SPACs and digital coins posed significant policy and investor protection questions
- He also suggests private equity was likely to get stepped-up oversight as well
Topic | Stocks
